Mystery surrounds tragic death of 43-year-old man in Cobb County

Cobb County police say they are working to learn who's responsible after a 43-year-old man was found dead inside his car.

Homicide investigators say 43-year-old Curtis Coleman was found Thursday evening on Powers Ferry Road.

"Just complete disbelief," Skylar Gordon said.

Man found shot to death in car near Powers Ferry Road

Shock and confusion as family members of Curtis Coleman gather at the spot where he spent his final moments.

"We just want answers," Gordon said.

Police say Curtis Coleman was found inside his car with a gunshot wound by someone passing by an extended stay on Powers Ferry Road.

Detectives investigate the death of a 43-year-old man found shot to death in a car along Powers Ferry Road on March 22, 2024. (FOX 5)

Witnesses say they believe he was shot near a gas station. Police say Coleman went looking for help in his car but died.

"We are holding each other together right now as much as we are breaking apart. We are holding each other together as a family," Gordon said.

Family remembers Curtis Coleman

With tears, hugs and each other, family members say the Chicago native moved to Atlanta to escape a dangerous city.

"He came down here to make a better life for his kids. He has girls and boys, and it was getting rough in the city. It was something he wanted to do, bring his boys down here, so he could live a better life," a family member said.

"He's the life of the party. Such a sweet person. A nice person and a kind person," Gordon said.

That's why it's hard for loved ones to process how anything like this could happen.

"His kids didn't deserve this. Nobody in his family deserved this," a family member said.

Curtis Coleman (Supplied)

"This was a heinous crime. This should not have happened. Not to this person. Not to this man," Gordon said.

Cobb County has not released any information regarding a suspect.

Anyone with information that might be able to help in this case is asked to contact investigators. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

If you would like to help the family, click here.