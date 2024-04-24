Mysterious shooting in Cartersville: Victim surfaces at local hospital

Police in Cartersville are investigating after a late-night shooting on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the area of Lee and Walker streets, but officers did not find anyone at the location, according to the Cartersville Police Department.

Investigators say spent shell casings from different caliber firearms were found near the intersection.

A short time later, a person with a gunshot wound arrived at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center.

Investigators say that person was connected to the shooting. The identity and condition of the patient have not been released.

Right now, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigative Division of the Cartersville Police Department at 770-387- 5690.