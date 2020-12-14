Mysterious monolith appears in Newnan

A mysterious structure appeared in a Newnan park on Monday morning.

The metal structure looks similar to the monoliths spotted in other states and even across the world.

The monolith in Newnan is about 7 or 8 feet tall and made of a thin sheet metal-like material. It was placed near the baseball field of Whitlock Park.

"It’s pretty tall. I don’t know who would have put this here or why they chose Newnan. I mean, it’s kind of odd," said Branden Thrasher.

Thrasher, a Newnan native, said he saw pictures on social media and stopped by after work to see it in person.

“It’s a whole lot taller than I thought it was. It’s not as shiny as the other ones though," Thrasher said. “I never expected to be a part of something like this. It’s just wild being here.”

Others stopped by Whitlock Park on Monday evening to take pictures of the structure.

A man told FOX 5 his friend is the one who put the monolith in the park.

He claimed his friend was going to remove it out of fear of getting in trouble. However, it had not been removed as of Monday night.

