Musicians using 'live stream' concerts to make a living during coronavirus pandemic

Many musicians in Georgia have found themselves without a job because of the coronavirus pandemic. One band has turned to technology to keep the cash flowing in, while also providing a little comfort for those stuck at home.

Instead of playing for fans at a local venue, country music artist River Dan performs for hundreds watching from their home across the country on a Facebook live stream.

When bars and venues closed because of COVID-19, the singer-songwriter had to figure out a new way to generate income, at the same time entertaining his fans during a tough time.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"I love coming up here to play for people, I have really been enjoying this and have made the best of it. All this love and support I get on this camera is the only way I'm making a living right now" said River Dan.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

Support has poured in. During the live stream concert, fans donate through a virtual tip jar through PayPal, Venmo or the Cash app. It's a quick fix until River Dan and his band can get back on the road together. "We will get back on track and get back to playing and the world will be one big honky-tonk again," said River Dan.

You can show your support for the local artist by donating here:

• https://venmo.com/riverdan

• https://www.paypal.me/riverdanmusic

• https://cash.app/$Riverdanmusic

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----