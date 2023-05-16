Museum of Illusions brings new 'perspective' to Atlantic Station

They say "seeing is believing," but after visiting the newest attraction at Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, we’re not so sure that’s true anymore!

This morning, Good Day Atlanta took viewers inside the Museum of Illusions Atlanta for a first look at this wild new destination — and if you were watching, you probably had the urge to "adjust" your television sets! That’s because everything inside the Atlantic Station location is just a little bit "off" — from tilted rooms to skewed perspectives to static images that appear to be moving, the whole idea of the museum is to have visitors questioning their surroundings and finding new ways to look at the world around them.

Opening to the public this Friday, Atlanta is the latest in a rapidly-growing list of Museum of Illusions locations, which already includes Austin, Chicago, Orlando, and several international destinations. Here at Atlantic Station, museum staffers say tickets may be purchased online or at the door — but they recommend buying in advance to guarantee entry. They also advise people to plan for a visit lasting anywhere between 45 to 90 minutes.

Museum of Illusions Atlanta is located at 264 19th Street Northwest, at Atlanta’s Atlantic Station; regular hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets start at $29 for adults, $26 for seniors and military, and $24 for children ages 5 to 12. For more information on visiting, click here.

Now, there’s a reason this article is so short: you really have to see the museum to fully understand what it is. So, instead of reading about it, click the video player in this article and check out our morning exploring this strange new world!