Murray County double shooting: 2 found shot early Sunday morning

Two people were injured in a shooting in Murray County over the weekend.

According to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 2 a.m. to a disturbance call along Sexton Road in the southern portion of the county.

Deputies found two people shot. Both were rushed to a hospital in neighboring Gordon County. The current conditions of the two victims were not immediately known.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

No arrests have been announced.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Murray County Sheriff's Office at 706-695-4592 or the GBI Tip Line at 800-597-8477.