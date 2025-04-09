Atlanta police urgently in need of prom dress donations

Prom is a really special day, but some Atlanta students don't have the dress they need to make the magical night something special.

The Atlanta Police Department wants to do something about that, but they need the public's help to make hundreds of students' prom dreams come true.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Athletic League is collecting donated dresses, but they say they're coming up a bit short this year.

Last year, the organization collected 600 gowns to hand out to kids who couldn't afford to buy a new one.

As of April 5, only 60 dresses had been donated.

"That’s a huge gap and so many kids who won’t have the chance to wear something truly special to prom," the police department wrote on Facebook.

What you can do:

The agency is asking residents to look in their closets and see if there's anything to donate.

The Atlanta Police Department has two drop-off locations: APD HQ on Peachtree Street SW or Atlanta City Hall on Trinity Ave SW.