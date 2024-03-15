Murder suspect found dead following SWAT standoff in Newnan

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A standoff at a Newnan apartment between a SWAT team and a man wanted for a murder in Meriwether County ends after police find the man dead on March 15, 2024. (FOX 5)

A man wanted for murder in Meriwether County has claimed his own life after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Newnan on Friday afternoon.

Officers surrounded an apartment building off McIntosh Road near Roberts Road searching after 19-year-old Omar Maurice Rosser, Jr. refused to come out of a residence.

The SWAT team eventually made their way inside and found Rosser dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bryant Elder shooting death investigation

Warrants were taken out for Rosser in the shooting death of 19-year-old Bryant Elder of Luthersville on Wednesday. Deputies were called to a house along 120 College Street around 5:40 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a person shot.

Deputies found a man shot once in the chest in a storage shed behind the home. Despite lifesaving measures, Elder was pronounced dead.

Witnesses were able to identify Rosser as the shooter, investigators say. They told deputies he fled the scene in a white Mazda car. That car was found a short time later in the Zion Hill Community of Meriwether County.

Witnesses there say the driver got into a white Honda car and left the scene.

Rosser was later identified as that driver, investigators say, and an alert was put out across the state to be on the lookout for him.

According to Coweta County Jail records, Elder was arrested on March 6 for a hit-and-run. A police report shows he was driving a white Mazda at the time. Deputies say at least one firearm and a small amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle.