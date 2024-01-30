3 dead, 1 hospitalized in murder-suicide at Gwinnett County apartments, police say

Three people have died and one woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

The Gwinnett County Police Department tells FOX 5 the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the View at Jacks Creek apartments on the 2300 block of Country Walk in unincorporated Snellville.

According to investigators, a man shot another man and two women before shooting himself. Both men were found dead at the scene. Medics rushed the two women to a local hospital, but one of the women was not able to survive her injuries.

While police are still working to determine many details about what led up to the shooting, officials believe the gunman and the woman who survived were in a relationship.

Officials say there was possibly an infant or small child who was in the home at the time of the shooting, but the young child was not injured and is safe.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (404) 577-8477.