2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Douglasville shopping center

Douglasville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead at a local shopping center.

Officials are at the scene at the Chapel Hill Village shopping center on Chapel Hill Road on Friday morning.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

What we know:

Authorities say they were called to the shopping center at around 7 a.m. after someone reported seeing two people with gunshot wounds.

When officers got to the scene, they found the bodies of two people in a parked vehicle.

While the investigation remains ongoing, officials say they believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the individuals or how they may be connected.

Detectives continue to work to determine what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Douglasville Police Department.