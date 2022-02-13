Deadly crash shuts down parts of I-75 in Cobb County

article

At least one person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer along I-75 in Cobb County.

According to Cobb County officials, the southbound lanes of I-75 between Delk and Windy Hill were closed around 9:00 p.m. due to the crash.

The extent of other injuries remains unclear.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

No word on when lanes are expected to reopen.

Motorists should seek alternative routes.

An investigation continues.

