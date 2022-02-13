Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash shuts down parts of I-75 in Cobb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - At least one person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer along I-75 in Cobb County

According to Cobb County officials, the southbound lanes of I-75 between Delk and Windy Hill were closed around 9:00 p.m. due to the crash.

The extent of other injuries remains unclear.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

No word on when lanes are expected to reopen.

Motorists should seek alternative routes.

An investigation continues.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE