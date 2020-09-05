Multiple street racers arrested in connection to Spaghetti Junction blocking

At least three suspects connected to a street racing incident that blocked off parts of Spaghetti Junction were arrested Saturday, DeKalb police confirmed.

Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to I-85 north near the intersection of I-285 shortly before 2 a.m.

According to investigators, street racers were starting to block off the area around Spaghetti Junction in order to let other vehicles lay drag.

Once authorities arrived on scene, a black truck was noticed leaving the area. Officers suspected the vehicle was being used as a lookout.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Authorities stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver Luis Puga and two passengers, Luis Fernando Castillo-Mendez and Jose Esparza Duenas.

19-year-old Fernando Castillo-Mendez, faces multiple traffic charges including racing.

Advertisement

Luis Castillo-Mendez (DeKalb County Police Department)

21-year-old Jose Esparza Duenas also faces multiple traffic charges due to blocking the interstate to allow others to lay drag, as well as racing charges.

Jose Esparza Duenas (DeKalb County Police Department)

The driver, 19-year-old Luis Puga was one of the drag racing event organizers.

Puga faces a long list of charges including improper stopping in roadway, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device, HOV/HOT lane violation, racing, and driving while unlicensed.

Luis Puga (DeKalb County Police Department)

All three suspects were booked into the DeKalb County jail.

Also on Saturday, DeKalb police announced the arrest of a 23-year-old suspect in connection to an incident on August 29 where a bystander was hit on I-85.

Kristopher Repka was charged with hit and run and reckless driving.

Kristopher Repka (DeKalb County Police Department )

Police said Repka was arrested in Sandy Springs before being transported to the DeKalb County jail.

Street racing in metro Atlanta has been a point of contention recently.

RELATED: Atlanta uses barricades to block street racing, drifting

In August the Atlanta City Council approved an ordinance that stiffens the penalty for spectators at street racing events.

Anyone caught just watching could face a minimum fine of $1,000 and court costs or six months in jail.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.