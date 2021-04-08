Multiple people hurt in shooting in Bryan, suspect not yet in custody

Multiple people have been hurt following a shooting in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Jason James with the Bryan Police Department said the shooting occurred at 350 Stone City Drive around 2:30 p.m.

According to James, when authorities arrived on the scene, they found several victims.

Authorities said at least six ambulances responded to the scene.

Currently, the suspect remains at large and it's unclear of a description or if there are multiple suspects.

Advertisement

James said that employees at the location are currently being interviewed about what took place.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

James added that no law enforcement were injured at the inital site.

No word yet on the conditions of the victims.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking back for the latest information.