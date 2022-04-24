One dead after vehicle crash on I-285, Clayton County Police investigate

Clayton County Police are investigating after a vehicle crash along I-285 left at least one person dead.

The crash near Jonesboro Road resulted in the closure of multiple lanes Sunday evening.

Three of the four right lanes and emergency responders were on scene, traffic cameras showed shortly after 8 p.m.

(I-285 (Georgia Department of Transportation))

No word on what led up to the wreck.

An estimated time of clearance was not immediately known.

Motorists traveling eastbound should use alternative routes.

An investigation continues.