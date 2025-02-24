Multiple fires reported Sunday in Habersham County

article

The Brief Multiple fires broke out across Habersham County Sunday afternoon, including two home fires and several grass and woods fires, prompting extensive emergency responses. The largest blaze heavily damaged a home on Ga. 115 near Fred Pitts Road, resulting in one firefighter hospitalized due to exhaustion and dehydration. Crews from several local fire departments and emergency services collaborated to contain fires, with state fire investigators now working to determine the causes.



Firefighters across Habersham County faced a challenging Sunday as multiple home and woods fires kept crews busy throughout the afternoon, according to Habersham County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Crews were initially dispatched around 2:04 p.m. to a woods fire off John Wood Road in Clarkesville’s Hollywood community.

Winds fueled the flames, spreading the blaze to approximately 3.5 acres before firefighters from Habersham County and Cornelia Fire Department managed to contain it. The Georgia Forestry Commission assisted by plowing a firebreak around the scene.

At 2:09 p.m., firefighters responded to a possible structure fire in the 3900 block of Mud Creek Road near Cornelia. Crews successfully stopped the fire before it reached the nearby home.

At 2:25 p.m., another structure fire broke out on Whippoorwill Way in Baldwin, near the Banks County line. Banks County Fire, Baldwin Fire Department, Habersham County Emergency Services, and Lee Arrendale State Prison’s Fire Team responded after police traced the heavy smoke visible from Lake Ridge Trail. The fire severely damaged the home.

At 2:47 p.m., a smaller grass fire on Alleys Chapel Road near Clarkesville was quickly extinguished upon arrival, allowing crews to cancel additional responding units.

The largest fire of the afternoon occurred around 4:02 p.m. at a residence on Ga. 115 near Fred Pitts Road in the Fairview community.

Battalion Chief Jeff Parker said the home was about 75% engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Due to limited access to water, emergency services utilized a shuttle system to transport water from a distant hydrant.

No residents were injured, but one firefighter was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Habersham due to exhaustion and dehydration. Two dogs escaped unharmed, with one rescued by firefighters on the scene.

Habersham County Emergency Services received assistance from Clarkesville Fire Department, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Clarkesville Police Department, and Habersham Electric Membership Corp. Traffic on Ga. 115 was reduced to one lane until approximately 6:30 p.m.

What's next:

State fire investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the Ga. 115 fire. Crews cleared the scene by 6:45 p.m.