Crash on I-285SB near Camp Creek Parkway closes all lanes, police officers involved

article

The rain and slick roads are once again resulting in multiple crashes on the various interstates in the metro Atlanta area.

Follow @SKYFOXTraffic on X for the latest information

A multi-vehicle crash, which also involved at least one police vehicle, shut down all lanes of Interstate 285 southbound near Camp Creek Parkway in East Point early Wednesday morning.

At this time, it is not known if there are any injuries associated with the crash. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for information.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Drivers were advised to use I-75/I-85S to I-85SB as an alternate route.

Shortly after that crash, a crash blocked two of the right lanes on I-285NB past Northlake Parkway. That crash cleared around 6:18 a.m.

At around 6:30 a.m., it was reported that a crash was blocking the two left lanes on K-75SB at I-285.

And at 6:46 a.m., a crash could be seen blocking the left lane of I-20 EB at Chapel Hill Road in Douglas County.

At 6:50 a.m., SkyFOX Traffic reported a crash on I-75/I-85 near University Avenue that was slowing drivers down.

And about a minute later, a crashed semi was spotted blocking two right lanes on I-75SB before SR-138 in Clayton County.

A crash to the right on I-285NB near Covington Highway in DeKalb County was slowing drivers down around 6:53 a.m.

And all lanes were temporarily blocked around 7 a.m. on I-75SB at SR-138 in Claytonb County while a wrecker removed a vehicle after a crash.

At 7:12 a.m., a crash was reported in Union City on I-85NB before I-285.

In Gwinnett COunty, a crash blocked two right lanes on I-85NB past Hamilton Mill Road at around 7:19 a.m.

Drivers also had to deal with a crash blocking the left lane on I-20WB near Candler Road at around 7:20 a.m. in DeKalb County.