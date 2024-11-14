Multiple crashes blocking lanes around in metro Atlanta as result of rain

Multiple crashes were reported early Thursday morning in the metro Atlanta area due to the heavy rain moving through the area.

In west Atlanta, two lanes were blocked on I-75SB before I-85SB after a crash around 8 a.m.

In Fulton County, a crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Interstate 285SB near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

In Clayton County, all lanes were temporarily blocked on I-75NB near Mount Zion Boulevard. Jonesboro Road was suggested as an alternative.

In DeKalb County, multiple lanes were blocked after a semi crash on I-85NB at I-285. Buford Highway was suggested as an alternative.

Crashes can be expected to continue as drivers are dealing with rain and slick roads in the area.

