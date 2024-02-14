Mulberry city proposal in voters hands as Kemp signs legislation

article

The city of Mulberry’s creation will soon be up to the voters after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the legislation on Tuesday.

The proposed city passed both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly and was signed eight days before Crossover Day, the day in the legislative session that a bill must be passed in at least one of the chambers in order to be considered in the other.

About 41,000 people would fall within the proposed city limits. It would border Braselton to the north and east. Ridge and Hamilton Mill roads, Braselton Highway, Auburn and Bailey roads to the south and west.

It would generate more than $9 million in annual revenue from ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums and business licenses.

There would be no city property taxes.

The measure will now fall to the voters this fall.