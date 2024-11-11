Mug shot released for man involved in standoff at Midtown Atlanta hotel

The mug shot has been released for the man that authorities say was involved in a standoff with police in a Midtown Atlanta hotel last month.

Fulton County deputies have charged 70-year-old Dr. Jay Steven Berger with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment following a tense standoff during which he allegedly fired shots and threw furniture from a window of the Four Seasons Hotel.

The incident began when a staff member at the Four Seasons Hotel spotted Berger with a weapon and alerted authorities. When officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and get Berger to surrender, he reportedly began shooting and tossing furniture from his 33rd-floor room.

The standoff ended hours later when a SWAT sniper shot Berger, allowing officers to safely arrest him. During the response, SWAT Officer Jonathan Caporaso was injured, but was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and released.

Dr. Berger may have been suffering a mental health episode at the time of the incident.