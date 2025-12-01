Mug shot released in Atlanta KLM Amsterdam flight exit-door incident
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have released the mug shot of the man accused of forcing the cancellation of an international flight from Atlanta to Amsterdam last week.
What we know:
Police say Johannes Van Hirtum panicked shortly before takeoff and opened an emergency exit door, causing the aircraft’s inflatable slide to deploy.
Investigators believe Van Hirtum was experiencing a mental health episode at the time. Medics evaluated him at the scene before officers took him into custody.
What's next:
He now faces several charges, including reckless conduct and interfering with security measures. The incident forced the airline to cancel the flight, and passengers were rebooked on later departures.