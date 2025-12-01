Expand / Collapse search

Mug shot released in Atlanta KLM Amsterdam flight exit-door incident

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 1, 2025 1:19pm EST
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Mug shot released for man who disrupted Atlanta to Amsterdam flight

Mug shot released for man who disrupted Atlanta to Amsterdam flight

Authorities have released the mug shot of the man accused of forcing the cancellation of an international flight from Atlanta to Amsterdam last week. Police say Johannes Van Hirtum panicked shortly before takeoff and opened an emergency exit door, causing the aircraft’s inflatable slide to deploy.

The Brief

    • Man accused of opening emergency exit on Atlanta-to-Amsterdam flight identified as Johannes Van Hirtum.
    • Police say he appeared to have a mental health episode before deploying the slide.
    • Flight was canceled; suspect faces charges including reckless conduct and security interference.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have released the mug shot of the man accused of forcing the cancellation of an international flight from Atlanta to Amsterdam last week. 

What we know:

Police say Johannes Van Hirtum panicked shortly before takeoff and opened an emergency exit door, causing the aircraft’s inflatable slide to deploy.

Investigators believe Van Hirtum was experiencing a mental health episode at the time. Medics evaluated him at the scene before officers took him into custody.

PREVIOUS STORY: Passengers describe slide deployment aboard KLM flight in Atlanta

What's next:

He now faces several charges, including reckless conduct and interfering with security measures. The incident forced the airline to cancel the flight, and passengers were rebooked on later departures.

The Source

  • Mug shot provided by Clayton County Sheriff's Office. Other information came from previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

Clayton CountyCrime and Public SafetyTravel NewsHartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International AirportNews