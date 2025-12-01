Mug shot released in Atlanta KLM Amsterdam flight exit-door incident

The Brief Man accused of opening emergency exit on Atlanta-to-Amsterdam flight identified as Johannes Van Hirtum. Police say he appeared to have a mental health episode before deploying the slide. Flight was canceled; suspect faces charges including reckless conduct and security interference.



Authorities have released the mug shot of the man accused of forcing the cancellation of an international flight from Atlanta to Amsterdam last week.

What we know:

Police say Johannes Van Hirtum panicked shortly before takeoff and opened an emergency exit door, causing the aircraft’s inflatable slide to deploy.

Investigators believe Van Hirtum was experiencing a mental health episode at the time. Medics evaluated him at the scene before officers took him into custody.

What's next:

He now faces several charges, including reckless conduct and interfering with security measures. The incident forced the airline to cancel the flight, and passengers were rebooked on later departures.