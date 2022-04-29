Ms. Juicy Baby, 'Little Women: Atlanta' star, hospitalized in ICU

article

"Little Women: Atlanta" star and radio personality Shirlene "Ms. Juicy" King Pearson is currently hospitalized in the ICU, her agency reports.

In an Instagram photo on Pearson's account Friday morning, representatives for the Meme Agency announced that the reality TV star is stablized in the ICU.

"At this time Ms Juicy is stabilized in the ICU," the post read. "The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time."

Pearson's agents asked her fans to keep her in their prayers, saying that they will "keep you updated with any changes."

The cause of the Pearson's hospitalization is currently not known, but production sources tell TMZ they do not believe she had any serious health issues.

Calling herself the "Queen of Atlanta," Pearson became a fan favorite on the Lifetime show for her catchphrases like "It's Ms. Juicy, baby."

Prior to being on the show, Pearson was a personality on Atlanta's "Rickey Smiley Morning Show."