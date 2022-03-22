Mozzarella is the star at new West Midtown restaurant

Once upon a time, chef Pat Pascarella’s grandfather would yell out the Italian word "Bastone!" during card games.

Now, years later, Pascarella is hearing people enthusiastically say the word again — this time, while raving about his latest culinary concept.

This morning, we got our first look inside Bastone, described by the chef-owner as a "wine-focused mozzarella bar" which just opened in West Midtown earlier this month. Bastone’s opening completes a trio of Italian restaurants for Pascarella here in Metro Atlanta, joining The White Bull in Decatur and Grana on Piedmont Avenue; the chef says he grew up with the Italian cooking of his mother and grandmother, and aims to pass on their flavorful legacies with his local establishments.

So, let’s talk about that menu! Mozzarella is the star of the show here, with the chef and his team hand-pulling the traditional Italian cheese right behind the bar in full view of guests. Diners interested in getting the full mozzarella experience can enjoy what’s called a "gran degustazione" (​or a grand tasting), consisting of several varieties of the cheese along with cured meats, roasted artichokes, and more. The Bastone team also serves up several hand-made pasta dishes, salads, small plates, and desserts — and, of course, there’s a full selection of Italian wines, local beers, and craft cocktails.

Bastone is located at 887 Howell Mill Road Northeast in Atlanta, and current hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For a look at the menu, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning learning how to hand-stretch mozzarella at Bastone!

