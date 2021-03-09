Bodycam video captures police making quick arrest in Atlanta homicide

Atlanta police officers swiftly arrested a homicide suspect minutes after a murder took place, officials said.

Atlanta Police Department spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee said officers arrested 42-year-old Lashon Grace and charged him with murder for a deadly shooting on Feb. 27 near Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive in Atlanta.

Lashon Grace (Photo: DeKalb County Jail)

Police with the department's Mounted Patrol Unit were assigned to patrol vehicles and assist with street racing detail. Officials said officers were flagged down by a witness of a shooting that occurred moments earlier near their location.

Officers quickly checked the shooting victim at an Express Oil Change parking lot and saw he had died of an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

Additional officers responded to assist and witnesses helped two mounted patrol officers located the suspect, Grace.

Officers observed Grace throwing a handgun over a nearby fence before officers took him into custody.

Video shows police searching for the suspect on a sidewalk. One officer shouts for a man, Grace, to stop. Grace is seen fleeing.

"He just threw the gun," an officer can be heard saying on the video.

At that point, it's clear in the video officers drew their firearms.

Police pursued Grace and arrested him without incident. Officers turned Grace over to homicide investigators before transporting him to DeKalb County Jail.

Officials said homicide investigators are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have not released the identity of the victim.

"APD officers train for the unexpected and this incident is a good example how a seemingly routine incident can quickly turn into something else," Chafee said "We are proud of the work of our officers and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased."

