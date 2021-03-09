Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Police: 2 men missing after leaving Clayton County health center

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Clayton County Police Department)

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for two patients of a Riverdale behavioral health facility who went missing Monday night.

Officials say 48-year-old Jerry Barnes and 28-year-old Michael Nwachukwu both walked away from the facility on the 200 block Medical Center Drive around 6:15 p.m. Monday. 

According to police, Barnes has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic depression and Nwachukwu has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder. Both men are traveling without their medication.

Barnes is described as being around 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and no socks or shoes.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Nwachukwu is described as being 6-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 267 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a denim-colored long-sleeved shirt and blue sweatpants.

If you have any information about the location of either man, please call the  Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.