Police: 2 men missing after leaving Clayton County health center

Clayton County police are searching for two patients of a Riverdale behavioral health facility who went missing Monday night.

Officials say 48-year-old Jerry Barnes and 28-year-old Michael Nwachukwu both walked away from the facility on the 200 block Medical Center Drive around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

According to police, Barnes has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and manic depression and Nwachukwu has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder. Both men are traveling without their medication.

Barnes is described as being around 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and no socks or shoes.

Nwachukwu is described as being 6-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 267 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a denim-colored long-sleeved shirt and blue sweatpants.

If you have any information about the location of either man, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

