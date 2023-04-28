Sandy Springs school administrator charged with sexual exploitation of children

article

Police have arrested an employee of a Sandy Springs private school they say is accused of the possession of child pornography.

Thursday afternoon, the Sandy Springs Police Department say they arrested Christopher James Winslow and charged him with two counts of the sexual exploitation of children.

Winslow was the chief financial officer of the Mount Vernon School, a private school that teaches students from preschool through 12th grade. His employment status at the school since his arrest has not been disclosed.

According to investigators, Winslow is accused of possessing "child sex abuse material."

The Sandy Springs Police Department is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to identify any alleged victims. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Sandy Springs detectives at 770-551-6946.