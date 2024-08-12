Motorcyclist killed in late Sunday night crash in Cobb County

The Cobb County Police Department's Special Operations S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a man late Sunday night.

The tragic incident occurred on Aug. 11 at approximately 10:36 p.m. when 26-year-old Alejandro Garcia-Zavala was riding his 2016 Honda CBR 650 motorcycle southbound on Maxham Road near Pontiac Circle. According to investigators, Garcia-Zavala lost control of the motorcycle as he approached the intersection. The motorcycle struck the right curb before colliding with a guardrail, causing Garcia-Zavala to be ejected from the bike and into a nearby creek.

The motorcycle continued to slide southward along Maxham Road, eventually coming to a stop in the median. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, but Garcia-Zavala was pronounced dead by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Cobb County Police Department's S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.

The next of kin has been notified.