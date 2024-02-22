Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on I-85 in DeKalb County

article

Police in DeKalb County are searching for the vehicle which struck and killed a motorcyclist along Interstate 85 just north of Spaghetti Junction.

Officers were dispatched around 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the northbound lanes of I-85. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the man who was riding on a motorcycle was thrown after being struck by another vehicle.

That vehicle continued northbound without stopping.

A deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcyclist shut down I-85 just north of I-285 in DeKalb County on Feb. 22, 2024. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The name of the rider has not been released.

The northbound lanes of I-85 were completely shut down just north of Pleasantdale Road for a few hours as crews worked on the scene.