Motorcyclist killed in Athens while attempting to negotiate curve on Whit Davis Road

A motorcyclist from Athens is dead after a crash shortly after 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police Department, 50-year-old Kashif Abbas was traveling south on Whit Davis Road on a 1982 Honda motorcycle when he dropped his bike and slid into the northbound traffic as he negotiated a turn.

He collided with a 2003 Tundra pickup driven by a 43-year-old man, also from Athens.

Abbas was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Trotter at 762-400-7326 or via email at james.trotter@accgov.com.

This is the 12th fatal vehicle crash in Athens-Clarke County in 2023.