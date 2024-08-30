Motorcyclist crashes, dies during pursuit in Athens-Clarke County

A motorcycle pursuit that began in Oglethorpe County ended in a fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County on Aug. 29.

According to the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Department, the chase started around 5:48 p.m. on Lexington Road and led into Clarke County. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) was not involved in the pursuit.

The motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Lexington Road and Woodgrove Drive. The motorcyclist, who was not named, did not survive the crash. The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the incident.

This marks the seventh fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County in 2024.