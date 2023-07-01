Motorcycles set on fire on Southside Industrial Parkway, according to Atlanta Fire

Several motorcycles in a parking deck appear to have been intentionally set on fire overnight.

According to Atlanta Fire and Rescue, they responded to a multi-vehicle fire inside a parking deck at 180 Southside Industrial Parkway around 2:20 a.m.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters reportedly discovered incendiary devices.

According to Google maps, the address belongs to the Atlanta Police Training Academy.

The fire is under investigation.

This story is developing.

