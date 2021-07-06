Mother wounded, daughter killed in northwest Atlanta shooting

An early morning double shooting left a northwest Atlanta woman dead and sent her mother to the hospital.

Police responded to the Preserve at Collier Ridge complex on Harwelll Place around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They found the mother-daughter victims, both of whom had been shot. Paramedics rushed the women to Grady, but the daughter didn't survive.

At last check, the mother was in stable condition. Police tell us the daughter is around 30 years old, the mother is 45.

Investigators say this all began as an argument between the daughter and another woman in the complex parking lot.

After that fight ended, the other woman called the shooter and told him what happened. The gunman then came to the complex and opened fire on both the daughter and her mom. The shooter then took off on foot.

"There was a fight earlier this evening outside of the apartments," Atlanta Police Department Lt. Daniel Genson said. "From that fight, other people were encouraged to participate in the shooting. They were contacted and called over here."

No suspect description is yet available.

Police say both of the victims live in the complex. Their names haven't been released.

_____

