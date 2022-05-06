Mother raising reward money to help detectives find man accused of killing her twin sons

A mother is taking matters into her own hands to get her twin sons alleged killer off the streets.

The two 24-year-olds were gunned down at a South Fulton gas station last summer.

Eriq and Erin Harris' mother is raising money to increase the $2,000 reward available for information leading to the arrest and indictment in their murders. The family is hoping that a $12,000 reward will get people talking.

"It was my family today. We don’t want it to be your family tomorrow," the twins' aunt, Washunda Holman, explained.

For nearly a year now, loved ones of the twins have battled many sleepless nights, bouts of anger and confusion, and the lingering question of why.

"In a way we're still living in a dream. We are on an emotional roller coaster," Holman detailed.

South Fulton police investigate a double murder at the Shell gas station on Jonesboro Road near Old National Highway on August 10, 2021.

She said last August someone shot the 24-year-olds at a Shell gas station on Jonesboro Road near Old National Highway.

Eriq was dead by the time police arrived. Erin later died at the hospital.

"Mom, not losing one, but two of babies brought into this world together, left this world together. It's very heartbreaking," Holman detailed.

South Fulton police believe 23-year-old Zachary Hardwick is responsible for their murders.

Hardwick is wanted by US Marshals for double homicide, aggravated assault, and armed robbery.

"It left me empty on the inside. It felt as if my heart had just left my whole body," Holman described.

Investigators said Hardwick is considered armed and dangerous.

The twins mother is trying to raise a $10,000 reward hoping it convinces someone to turn him in.

"We felt like if we put something in place that we would have a better opportunity to get him off the streets and not allow him to hurt anybody else's family," Holman explained.

Eriq and Erin Harris (Family photo)

Loved ones said the twins didn't know their alleged killer, and the family doesn’t know why they were murdered.

Holman describes Erin as the laid back one and Eriq was an entrepreneur who loved to cook.

"They were just alike but different in so many different angles," she went on to say.

Anyone information about the double homicide is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.