Mother pleads for justice 11 months after son murdered in Riverdale

The Brief 20-year-old Dawayne Madison was shot-and-killed in Riverdale while riding in a car back in January. His mother is still waiting for an arrest 11 months later. Riverdale Police released images of a BMW the potential shooter could’ve been driving.



Nearly a year after 20-year-old Dawayne Madison was killed in a drive-by shooting, his Union City family says the pain of losing him still feels fresh — and the holidays won’t be the same without answers or an arrest.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on January 20, 2025, along State Road 85 near Denham Street in Riverdale. According to Riverdale Police, Madison was riding in a car when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

Investigators say the driver and another passenger in Madison’s car were arguing with people in a dark-colored BMW traveling in the same direction. Moments later, gunfire erupted. Madison was struck and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where he later died from his injuries.

"I received a call from my child, my other child, and he tells me that my other son has been shot," said Angel Madison, Dawayne’s mother. "I just froze thinking, I just spoke to him."

Police released photos of a dark-colored BMW believed to be involved, with a license plate beginning with the letter "D." Investigators also said the suspect vehicle may have visible bullet-hole damage.

What we know:

Despite that information, no arrests have been made, and the Madison family says the silence has been excruciating.

"It’s just heartbreaking," Angel said. "Not having justice makes it even worse."

Family members describe Dawayne as joyful, funny, and kind-hearted — a young man who loved music, dancing, and making people laugh.

"He was full of joy, enjoyed music, liked to dance and smile and make jokes — a loving kid, very respectful," his mother said.

Madison leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter, who his family says will grow up without her father but surrounded by people determined to keep his memory alive.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 reached out to the Riverdale Police Department for an update on the case but did not receive a response in time for this report.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous, and rewards may be available for information leading to an arrest.