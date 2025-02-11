Expand / Collapse search
Riverdale police seek public's help in Jan. 20 homicide investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 11, 2025 2:13pm EST
Riverdale
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a deadly shooting on State Route 85 and Denham Street on the night of Jan. 20. 

What we know:

At approximately 8:28 p.m., Riverdale police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, they found a gray Volkswagen sedan stopped in the outside lane of the roadway.

  • Victim 1: "Mr. Madison" was found lying on the ground near the front passenger door, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left hip.
  • Victim 2: "Mr. Charles," the driver, was approaching officers with gunshot wounds to his face and arm.
  • Vehicle Damage: Several bullet holes were found on the driver’s side of the Volkswagen.

Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from an argument between Mr. Charles and another occupant in the back seat of the Volkswagen and individuals in another vehicle traveling in the same direction. The exchange escalated into gunfire.

Vehicle Description

The possible suspects were traveling in a dark-colored BMW, which may have bullet hole damage on the passenger side. The vehicle’s license plate reportedly begins with "D" and ends with "4".

What we don't know:

Police have not released the full names or ages of the victims. The current condition of "Mr. Charles" is unknown. 

What's next:

Riverdale police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta:

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters do not have to provide their names or identifying information.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided by Crime Stoppers Atlanta. 

