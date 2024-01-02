Mother outraged: School allegedly fails to notify parent after double amputee son's injury

A Rockdale County child, who is a double amputee, has been hurt at school for a second time.

FOX 5 first reported on Kayden Elijah's troubles in 2020 when he was an elementary student.

He has since changed districts, had better luck making friends, and bullying seems to be a thing of the past. However, his mother says that the new school district, Henry County, didn't properly notify her of what she would later find out was a life-altering injury.

Kayden, at 11, has weathered a lot.

"He was born with a bladder, liver, intestines and spleen outside of his body. So, we're concerned," his mother, Nicole Smith, said. "He can't have pressure on his stomach."

Just before winter break, Smith says she got a call about an accident in Kayden's gym class.

"He wasn't in his wheelchair while playing basketball," she said.

"I tried to jump up and get the ball, and then I got down, and [another student's] foot landed on my leg," Kayden said.

"I want to see the video of what happened," Smith said.

Kayden Elijah (Supplied)

While she says it's not clear how Kayden was hurt, Smith recorded the moments after she called 911 when she picked him up. In it, Kayden cries out in pain and groans, unable to move. Smith says no school staffers told her how bad the injury was.

"To not find out until I spoke to him later, to know that they allowed my son to be on the ground on a full basketball court as a double amputee, where is the responsibility," she said.

A day later, Smith and her son learned the fall left him with a broken femur. That required pins in his legs, and Kayden will need surgery to remove them.

Smith said doctors told her the average able-bodied person would need about 6-weeks to heal from the original procedure, but because Kayden is an amputee, there's no telling how long it'll take.

Kayden was also excited to be fitted for prosthetic legs. His latest injury delays that process, as his leg is now swollen and sensitive.

Smith acknowledges that her son is growing up and wants to do things other kids do, but she says the school should ensure he's following what's outlined in his Individualized Education Program, or IEP.

"So, to me, it’s common sense. If his IEP says he needs to be in the wheelchair, he needs to be in the wheelchair," Smith said. "I don't understand where is the responsibility? Even if he wanted, where is the teacher that said, 'No?' And even then, you could've called to ask me," she said.

Henry County Schools issued a statement that reads:

"Upon learning of an incident that may have resulted in injury, the clinic aid notified the student’s emergency contact. The incident is under investigation, and the principal has remained in contact with the parent regarding her concerns. While we cannot comment on student medical situations, we take these matters seriously and will continue to engage with the family. The safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority."