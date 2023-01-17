Mother of murdered DeKalb County delivery driver wants answers

It has been eight months since someone shot and killed Paris-James Smith, eight months for his mom Chacana Smith to wonder why anyone would take her son’s life.

"I’m very heartbroken. I’m in disbelief in denial at times," Smith said. "It’s been a lot of disbelief."

Smith says her son was working his side job as a delivery driver with Gopuff. Early one morning last May, Paris was delivering ice cream to a home in Oakwood Manor near Redan Road. Investigators believe two people followed him, shot him, and then stole his 2019 Nissan Altima. Smith says police found that car in December.

"The first question asked of me was ‘Did he have any enemies?’ And my answer was ‘No,’" Smith said.

Smith says her son was punctual.

"He was dependable. He was a great kid doing the right thing," she said.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Paris-James Smith (Family photo)

But that night Paris didn’t call and was two hours late.

"I already knew before the words," the mother said.

Then, she got the news no mother wants to hear. Her son was murdered.

"It shattered me," smith said. "I’m very upset and angry."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Surveillance video released by DeKalb County police shows a car wanted in connection to the murder of a delivery driver on May 27, 2022. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Paris was an honors' student in high school. He attended Georgia State University at one time. He just got a promotion at his other job with Amazon.

Eight months after her son’s death, his killers are still out there.

"What I want is justice. They can’t just do this and get away with it," Smith said.

FOX 5 emailed DeKalb County police to ask about the status of the case, but did not get a response as of late Tuesday evening.