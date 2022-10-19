Mother of Clark Atlanta student says latest shooting is no surprise

A mother of a freshman at Clark Atlanta University says last weekend’s shooting of four people near campus is no surprise because her son faced a similar situation months ago.

The difference, she says, is her son was on campus when someone opened fire on him.

"This is happening again," Shaquana Terry said.

That’s what went through Terry’s mind when she heard four people were shot over the weekend near the campus of CAU.

Two of the victims were students and a third victim attended a different school. All four were together celebrating homecoming at CAU.

"Why don’t they have police over there posted where you know the kids are going to be gathering," Terry said.

It’s particularly painful for this mother as she claims her son, a freshman, was a victim of gun violence on the school’s campus in August, just days after he moved onto campus.

"He stated he was walking on campus on one of the side streets on campus, and someone was driving by, and they slowed down, and revving their engines, and they sped down, and started shooting." Terry said. "His instinct was to dodge the bullets and that was to dive onto the concrete. He suffered abrasions on his cheek and chin."

Campus police are handling the investigation. Terry says her son is afraid to venture out on his own as he deals with the physical and emotional scars.

"He is seeking counseling every week. He never had any mental issues at all," Terry said.

This mom wants to know her baby is safe.

"They are going to the school to get an education, so they should be protected as well," Terry said.

A spokesperson for Clark Atlanta sent this statement:

"The safety of our students remains our top priority.

"The incident in question did not happen on the campus of Clark Atlanta University rather, off campus at the 100 block of Walnut Street.

"Upon receipt of the report from the student involved, Clark Atlanta Public Safety immediately initiated an investigation into the matter.

"At this time, the investigation is pending due to the need for additional information.

"Clark Atlanta University will continue to work closely with Atlanta Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to increase police visibility in the Zone 1 Area."