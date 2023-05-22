Mother jumps in while sons attack sophomore student after school, police say

A Douglas County parent has been arrested and accused of jumping in a brawl involving her sons and another student.

The fight was caught on tape and appears to show the parent joining her sons and throwing her own punches at the sophomore student.

LaMeitha Thompson says it is hard for her to look at the video of her 16-year-old son allegedly being attacked and beaten by twin brothers and their mother Friday at Douglas County High School.

The disturbing video of the altercation at dismissal has been shared all over social media.

"It's upsetting. It's heartbreaking. Especially since I saw the video, I don't understand why a parent would involve herself in with this," Thompson said with tears in her eyes. "Instead of breaking up a fight, you participated with your children in attacking my son."

Douglas County School Resource officers moved in quickly and arrested the other mother identified as O'Kendra Jones.

She is now charged with misdemeanor battery following the skirmish, but Thompson says the parent should face felony charges.

O'Kendra Jones

"No, it's not enough. I think it should be some type of child endangerment. You are on school property amongst children, and my son is 16. She should be charged with felonies," Thompson insisted.

The mother of four says her son was suspended for three days because of the fight.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The video appears to show the suspect join the fight, throwing a few jabs.

She now wants suspect Jones banned from the Douglas County High School graduation this week.

"My daughter is graduating this Friday, and from what I am told she has a daughter who is graduating this Friday and I did bring it to the school's attention not to let the parent who attacked my son [go]. She should not be able to attend any function that the school offers," Thompson said.

Douglas County High School

Thompson tells FOX 5 the principal called her back this afternoon to say the other mother would not be able to attend graduation.

FOX 5 is still waiting to get that confirmation from the district.