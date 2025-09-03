Community mourns 16-year-old killed inside his home

The Brief Daquavius Royalston’s mother, Kelsea, said she is still trying to process her son’s death. Atlanta police said the suspect believed Royalston was an intruder when he opened fire. According to Kelsea, the gunman lived in the same southeast Atlanta townhouse and is the father of her 3-year-old child.



A grieving community gathered at Pittman Park in southwest Atlanta to honor the life of 16-year-old Daquavius Royalston, who was shot and killed earlier this week while trying to enter his own home.

What they're saying:

Royalston’s mother, Kelsea, said she is still trying to process her son’s death.

"I don’t think no mother wants to feel this pain. ’Cause their son is coming home and he died coming home," she said. "I am lost for words."

Atlanta police said the suspect believed Royalston was an intruder when he opened fire. According to Kelsea, the gunman lived in the same southeast Atlanta townhouse and is the father of her 3-year-old child.

"He was a good person to my kids. I can’t believe it," she added.

The vigil for Royalston, known to many as "D Litty," drew a large crowd. Loved ones wore T-shirts he designed as part of his own clothing brand, paying tribute to his creativity and talent. "He was talented. He rapped. He was smart. He was funny. He was kind. He was polite," one attendee said.

Family members remembered Royalston not only for his artistry but also for his personal growth. His cousin, Dr. Dawn Robinson, said she noticed a change in him recently. "He just started being inquisitive. He was a very shy kid, so he just started asking questions that he never asked. For him to be 16, I wasn’t expecting him to be asking the things that he started to ask," Robinson said.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police have not yet identified the suspect, and it remains unclear if criminal charges will be filed. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.