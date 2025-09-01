Fatal shooting on Mulberry Road in SE Atlanta, 16-year-old killed

The Brief 16-year-old found shot to death inside southeast Atlanta townhouse Police say teen was returning home and mistaken for an intruder The suspected shooter did not stay on the scene



Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a townhouse community on Mulberry Row in southeast Atlanta. Homicide detectives, including the unit commander, responded to the investigation.

What we know:

Investigators confirmed that one male victim was found shot to death inside the home.

Initially, police said they are still working to determine whether the victim was a juvenile or an adult, describing the age as being in an "in-between" range.

At around 5:45 a.m., they confirmed with FOX 5 Atlanta that the individual who was shot was a 16-year-old male who was returning home around 3:30 a.m.

Police say that a man inside the home believed the teen to believe was an intruder and shot and killed him.

Family members gathered at the scene were visibly distraught as officers secured the area.

What we don't know:

At this time, authorities have not released any other information about the suspected shooter or the name of the teen who was killed.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news stoy. Check back for updates.