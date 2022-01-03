Georgia mother charged after baby dies on Christmas Day

Heartbreaking new details about the death of a baby boy on Christmas Day. Gwinnett County police have arrested the child's mother for his death.

Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, 29, was booked into the Gwinnett County jail. She was charged with murder and cruelty to children.

Gwinnett County police said they rushed to Imafiabor's home after a 911 call about a dead child. Investigators said the mother told them her little boy was playing outside the day before when he was hit by a truck. She said he seemed fine, but some time overnight he died.

An autopsy was performed and investigators said the results did not match what the mother said happened. Imafiabor was then arrested and charged. She's being held as of Monday without bond.

Neighbors are stunned a 1-year-old's life could end so horribly.

"That just hurts my heart. A baby. That's so tragic, so sad," said Jazmyn Dzansi who also lives on Seasons Parkway.

As a mom, Jazmyn Dzansi, said she can't understand how this could happen. She said sorrow washes over her when she thinks of the baby boy dying on Christmas Day.

"Hopefully she's put away and can get some mental help because you have to be disturbed to do that to a baby," said Dzansi.

Gwinnett County police ask that if anyone has additional information about the death of the baby boy to give them a call. Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____