Person shot multiple times at Clayton County Motel 6, gunman on the run

A gunman is on the run after a shooting at a Clayton County motel early Wednesday morning.

Clayton County police tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened at a Motel 6 on the 600 block of Southside Commercial Parkway.

Medics rushed the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, to a nearby hospital. Officials have not released any information about their identity or their current condition.

Police say the suspect was seen leaving the area in a silver Honda Accord with no tags. Investigators current do not have the suspect's identity or the motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting that could help the investigation, call the Clayton County Police Department.