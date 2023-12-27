Most read stories on FOX5Atlanta.com for 2023

article

Here are the most clicked on and read stories on FOX5Atlanta.com for 2023.

1. Disappearance of Alabama woman Carlee Russell: A story detailing the mysterious disappearance of 25-year-old Carlee Nichole Russell became the most-viewed story on FOX 5 Atlanta's website in 2023. Carlee vanished after spotting a toddler near an Alabama interstate, sparking a nationwide and Georgia-wide manhunt. She returned home 48 hours later, initially claiming she had been kidnapped. However, she later admitted to lying and was found guilty of filing a false police report, with fines and restitution totaling over $18,000.

2. Shooting at Midtown Atlanta's Northside Hospital in May: Deion Patterson opened fire in the waiting room at Midtown Atlanta's Northside Hospital, resulting in five people shot and the tragic death of 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre. Patterson, struggling with mental health issues, led authorities on a massive manhunt before his arrest near Truist Park.

3. Baby allegedly decapitated during delivery at metro Atlanta hospital: A lawsuit against Southern Regional Medical Center emerged after a metro Atlanta couple claimed their baby was decapitated during delivery. Dr. Tracey St. Julian and nurses were accused of gross negligence. Shockingly, another doctor faced legal action for allegedly posting photos of the decapitated baby on social media.

4. Georgia Bulldogs football player, staff member killed in car crash: After celebrating the 2023 National Championship, a car crash involving UGA football players resulted in the death of a staff member and a player. The crash, allegedly a result of racing, led to a lawsuit against the UGA Athletic Association.

5. Death of Atlanta-based Pastor Dr. Charles F. Stanley: Renowned pastor Dr. Charles F. Stanley's passing marked a significant event. Founder of In Touch Ministries, his influence reached millions globally. Dr. Stanley's death garnered attention, highlighting his contributions to religious broadcasting, authorship, and leadership in the Southern Baptist Convention.

6. Downtown Atlanta protest against 'Cop City' turns into riot, 6 arrested: Ongoing protests against the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, referred to as "Cop City," escalated into a riot. The protest/riot was related to a shootout that resulted in the death of a protester and domestic terrorism charges against seven individuals. Protests and arson incidents have continued throughout the year.

7. Hannah Payne murder trial: Hannah Payne's trial captured interest nationwide as she faced charges related to the pursuit and shooting of Kenneth Herring in 2019. Despite claiming self-defense, Payne was found guilty of felony murder and other charges, receiving a life sentence.

8. Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to prison: Former Atlanta residents and reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisleys, known for "Chrisley Knows Best," were given significant sentences and have been vocal about conditions in prison while planning a return to television upon release.

9. Delta Flight from Atlanta forced to return after passenger reportedly suffers diarrhea: A Delta flight from Atlanta made headlines after being forced to return due to a passenger reportedly suffering severe diarrhea. Incidents involving airplanes continued to draw high interest throughout the year. Other high-interest incidents included a tire blowing out on a Delta plane in August and severe turbulence on a flight from Milan, Italy.

10. TikTok's food critic Keith Lee responds to uproar after Atlanta restaurant reviews: TikTok food critic Keith Lee's reviews of Atlanta restaurants sparked controversy, resulting in threats against both restaurants and Lee. The incident shed light on the influence of social media critics and their impact on businesses.

11. Georgia businessman disappears and dies during trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana: The disappearance and death of Georgia father Nathan Millard garnered national attention. Found dead behind a shuttered funeral home, Millard's last moments involved interactions with a drug dealer and prostitutes.

12. Death of Rosalynn Carter: The unexpected death of Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, led to significant tributes and ceremonies attended by prominent figures, including President Biden, former presidents Jimmy Carter, Barrack Obama and Bill Clinton, and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Melania Trump and Laura Bush. Stories about the blanket covering President Carter and the reasons behind Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's performance gained widespread readership.

13. Donald Trump indicted, arrested in Georgia: The most significant series of stories involved the indictment and arrest of former President Donald Trump, along with 18 others, for allegedly interfering in the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump's mug shot went viral, and the ongoing legal saga became a major focus of public interest.