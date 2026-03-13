Cherokee County jury convicts former youth pastor of raping 2 preteen girls

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The Brief A Cherokee County jury convicted 26-year-old Reyes Hernandez-Macario on eight counts including rape and child molestation. The defendant served as a youth pastor and used a transport van to isolate and assault victims. Police captured Hernandez-Macario at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport as he attempted to flee to Guatemala in 2023.



A Cherokee County jury convicted Reyes Hernandez-Macario, 26, on Thursday for the rape and child molestation of two preteen girls in separate incidents in Canton and Woodstock.

Assaults involving a youth pastor

What we know:

Hernandez-Macario was a youth pastor responsible for transporting children to services when the assaults occurred. In one instance, he locked a child inside a van after dropping off other children to forcibly assault her.

In a separate case, he grabbed a child inside her family home and covered her mouth to prevent her from calling for help. Prosecutors say he threatened that harm would come to the girl's family if she reported the abuse.

What we don't know:

The specific church or youth organization where Hernandez-Macario served was not identified in the official announcement. A specific sentencing date has not yet been scheduled by the court.

Tracking the investigation

Timeline:

September 2022: The first incident of abuse occurs inside a family home.

Early 2023: A second incident occurs inside a transport van following a youth service.

August 2023: Canton police receive a 911 call reporting the abuse of a child under 13.

September 2023: Woodstock police receive a second report of abuse involving a different child.

Oct. 20, 2023: Law enforcement officials obtain an arrest warrant for Hernandez-Macario.

Oct. 22, 2023: Authorities apprehend the defendant at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

March 12, 2026: A jury finds Hernandez-Macario guilty on all eight counts.

Conviction by the numbers

By the numbers:

The four-day trial concluded after the jury deliberated for approximately two hours. Jurors heard testimony from 18 witnesses, including medical professionals and child abuse experts.

The state introduced 37 pieces of evidence, including recorded forensic interviews with both victims. Hernandez-Macario was convicted of two counts each of rape, child molestation, false imprisonment, and first-degree cruelty to children.