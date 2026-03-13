DEA agents seize 'purple bricks' of fentanyl, stolen gun during Norcross sting

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The Brief Federal agents seized at least 30 pounds of fentanyl and 10 pounds of methamphetamine during Norcross drug raids. Benjamin Alberto Lozoya and Arturo Carreno-Rivera face federal charges following the dual investigations into local trafficking operations. Authorities recovered two loaded firearms, including a stolen handgun, while conducting searches of a residence and a vehicle.



A convicted felon and a Mexican national without legal status are in federal custody following two separate drug busts in Norcross this week.

What we know:

Federal authorities charged 27-year-old Benjamin Alberto Lozoya of Chamblee and 45-year-old Arturo Carreno-Rivera of Mexico after back-to-back operations on March 11. DEA agents report they witnessed Lozoya selling over four pounds of methamphetamine in a parking lot before tracking him to a nearby trailer.

During a search of a shed at that location, agents found 18 pounds of fentanyl and 25 pounds of a substance consistent with methamphetamine. Lozoya was allegedly carrying a stolen loaded handgun and $11,000 in cash at the time of his arrest.

In a separate incident that same afternoon, agents watched Carreno-Rivera conduct a transaction at a Norcross gas station. A subsequent traffic stop on Buford Highway and a search of his residence turned up a combined 12 pounds of fentanyl and a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Federal agents seized more than 30 pounds of fentanyl and 10 pounds of methamphetamine during a dual drug trafficking investigation in Norcross. (DEA)

What we don't know:

Officials have not clarified if the two defendants were working together or if they are linked to the same trafficking organization. It is also unclear when the suspects will next appear in court or if additional arrests are expected in connection to these specific seizures.

By the numbers:

The scale of the seizure highlights the volume of narcotics moving through the Gwinnett County area.

30 pounds: The minimum amount of fentanyl recovered across both scenes.

10 pounds: The amount of methamphetamine confirmed in the initial charges.

$11,000: The amount of cash Lozoya allegedly delivered during a monitored transaction.

2023: The year Lozoya was previously convicted in DeKalb County for drug distribution and evidence tampering.

Federal agents seized more than 30 pounds of fentanyl and 10 pounds of methamphetamine during a dual drug trafficking investigation in Norcross. (DEA)

Why you should care:

"The defendants conducted their alleged narcotics trafficking in public with no fear of being caught," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. He added that these arrests "send yet another strong message to the methamphetamine and fentanyl traffickers operating in our communities: we work in lockstep with our law enforcement partners to take your deadly drugs off the street and prosecute you in federal court."

Jae W. Chung, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, noted that "fentanyl and methamphetamine destroy lives, and those who traffic these drugs while carrying firearms put entire communities at risk." Chung stated that through the DEA’s Fentanyl Free America Campaign, "we will continue to pursue and dismantle the networks responsible for distributing these deadly substances."