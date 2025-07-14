Morrow man arrested for shooting 3 people during argument July 5
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A Morrow man is facing multiple charges after three people were shot during a dispute at a residence in Stockbridge, according to the Stockbridge Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to Piedmont Henry Hospital on July 5 after a man arrived with a gunshot wound. Investigators soon learned that he was one of three victims involved in the incident.
The investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Juan Francisco Martinez Vasquez of Morrow. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, terroristic threats, reckless conduct, and discharging a firearm near a public roadway.
Police say the shooting occurred at a home on Estate Avenue following an argument on the property. Patrol officers secured the scene, and investigators recovered critical evidence, including the suspected firearm used in the shooting.
What we don't know:
No further details on the victims’ conditions or identities have been released. Additionally, it is unknown why there was an argument before the shooting.