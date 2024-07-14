Morehouse College president announces retirement

article

Dr. David A. Thomas, the esteemed president of Morehouse College, has announced that he will retire next summer after a distinguished tenure marked by innovation, growth, and a commitment to social justice.

"The most challenging moment for a leader is to know when it is in his and the institution's best interest to step down. After countless hours of reflection, I believe Morehouse's future potential requires new leadership," Thomas said in an emotional letter to the Morehouse community, expressing confidence that his successor would inherit a "robust platform" to elevate the college further.

Thomas's time as the president has been heralded as a significant era of progress and change for Morehouse, which is among the nation's most prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). He noted that applications reached record numbers under his leadership, and Morehouse has gained prestige for the quality of its admitted students. Thomas also noted his efforts to bolster the college's financial health, with strategic measures that transitioned Morehouse from structural deficits to funding vital campus projects and improving staff salaries.

Of Dr. Thomas' proudest achievements were the significant infrastructure investments he made that included renovations to the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel, the B.T. Harvey Stadium football field, the Edwin C. Moses Track & Field, and several on-campus classrooms, labs, and lecture halls. The college is also preparing for two new residence halls and a student center.

Dr. Thomas emphasized the college's innovative strides from becoming the first HBCU to introduce an online undergraduate degree completion program, to establishing the Center for Black Entrepreneurship, and expanding educational opportunities beyond traditional borders.

"On the day of my inauguration, I shared a story about a conversation with my father in which he told me that being a father was the hardest job because he would never understand his success as a father until he saw how his children raised their grandchildren. Asked what he did in the meantime, he said, ‘I do the very best I can.’ In my inaugural address, I promised to do the absolute best I could for Morehouse. I have risen each day dedicated to delivering on that promise. I have not been perfect, but I have done my best," he said.

Thomas finished his letter by extending his gratitude to faculty, staff, alumni, and particularly the students and their families, who he said have inspired him and kept him tethered during any moments of turmoil.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Morehouse College President David Thomas speaks during Morehouse College's graduation ceremony, before US President Joe Biden delivers his commencement address, in Atlanta, Georgia on May 19, 2024. Biden's graduation speech at Morehouse College, the university attended by the late rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr, will be his most direct engagement with students since demonstrations over Israel's war in Gaza roiled campuses across the United States. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

As the college prepares for its transition, the coming year will include a search for Thomas's successor and a review of operations to continue the momentum. Post-retirement, Thomas plans to engage in rest and family time before returning to contribute to Morehouse's academic community and the completion of the capital campaign.

The Board of Trustees will launch a comprehensive search for the 13th president of Morehouse, consulting with the community to guide their selection.

For now, Thomas pledges to dedicate his final year to fortifying Morehouse's excellence and ensuring the upcoming academic year is exceptional. His last day as president is expected to be June 30, 2025, but he reassured the community that he wanted to return one day to "teach, write, and aid in the completion of our capital campaign."

Read Dr. Thomas' full statement here.