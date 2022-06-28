More than $90K in liquor stolen from Henry County package store

article

Up to a half-dozen suspects made off with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of liquor during a Henry County heist.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Monday at the Highway 138 Package Store in Stockbridge. Henry County police said between four and six people were involved in the heist and made off with about $90,000 worth of inventory.

Police said the men were dropped off by a white minivan and spent several hours inside the business. The men were eventually picked up a by a white extended cab pickup truck pulling a white utility trailer.

Anyone with information about the burglary or who the suspects might be is asked to call Sgt. Roberts at 770-288-7343 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.