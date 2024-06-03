More than 3K people participate in Pride Run/Walk at Piedmont Park

More than 3,000 people participated in the Atlanta Pride Run and Walk 5K on Sunday at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta.

That's about 1,000 more people than last year.

The annual charity event raises money for local nonprofits that help people living with HIV and AIDS.

This year's theme was "Right Where You Belong."

June is recognized globally as Pride Month.

The month-long celebration began with Gay Pride Week in late 1970, which marked the first anniversary of the violent police raid on a gay bar named Stonewall Inn in New York City.

The first Pride Week featured marches in several major cities and has grown ever since. In 1999, President Bill Clinton proclaimed June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month.

There will be several events in metro Atlanta during Pride Month.

However, the big Pride parade and festival will take place in October. More information on local events can be found here.