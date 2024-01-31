More than 200 indictments in 'horrific case of animal abuse' in Heard County

Heard County dog rescue workers were indicted on animal cruelty charges.

A total of 214 counts were returned for the former owner and two others of the now-defunct Dogs Rock Rescue.

Who was charged in Dogs Rock Rescue animal abuse case?

Wendy Brewer, who owned Dog Rock Rescue, faces 53 counts of felony animal cruelty and 161 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Wendy Brewer (Heard County Sheriff's Office)

Also, indicted was 56-year-old Deanalyn Reign, who investigators say had a criminal history of animal abuse in Alabama and was directly involved in the care of the dogs.

"She was given two years probation (…) and some classes that she had to take. And that same year in Connecticut, she was stopped on Interstate-95 by Connecticut state troopers. And they recovered 20 dogs--correction, 30 dogs--that were stacked in crates inside a van," said Lt. Dan Boswell with Heard County Sheriff’s Office.

Brewer and Reign were arrested back in 2022 and, after the indictments, were rearrested and brought here to the Heard County Jail.

Amy Zoretic, who they described as the bookkeeper, also faces charges. She turned herself into authorities. This was her first arrest in the case.

All three are expected to go to trial later this year.

What are the accusations against Dogs Rock Rescue employees?

FOX 5 first reported the accusations in August 2022. Investigators said more than 200 dogs were found on property belonging to Wendy Brewer and Dogs Rock Rescue.

(Supllied)

Deputies raided the Dogs Rock Rescue after county animal control officers discovered what they said appeared to be deplorable conditions on the property, including dead dogs, emaciated dogs, diseased dogs, and dehydrated and hungry dogs. Investigators said they found a fire pit, where deputies said they found 20 canine skulls with evidence of bullet wounds.

"Some of the skulls had holes in them commensurate to a possible .22 (caliber)," said Lt. Boswell, adding that investigators are looking into if the dogs were shot and then burned.

Animal control agencies from neighboring counties have stepped in to assist with both the investigation and taking care of the dogs. However, with 200 dogs, they need help from licensed rescue groups. Some of the dogs had to be sent out of state to different rescue groups.

Officials say since August, all the dogs have found forever homes.

(Supllied)

What is Dogs Rock Rescue?

Dogs Rock frequently held adoptions at the Newnan PetsMart. They were licensed by the state, according to deputies. The rescue’s Facebook page is full of hundreds of photos of these events there, and it would appear the rescue was successful in adopting out dogs for a number of years. However, deputies said after an adoption event last weekend, they found the animals still in the rescue’s van parked on the property. It had never been unloaded.